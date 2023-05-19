Yellowstone National Park is warning visitors to be aware of their surroundings now that elk calving season has begun.

"Cow elk are much more aggressive towards people during the calving season and may run towards you or kick," according to a press release from the Park.

Visitors should exercise caution by looking around corners before exiting buildings or walking around blind spots.

Cow elk may bed their calves near buildings and under cars.

Always stay at least 25 yards (23 meters) from elk.

If an elk runs toward you, find shelter in your vehicle or behind a tall, sturdy barrier as quickly as possible.

You are responsible for your own safety.

Attacks can be unprovoked and unpredictable.

Visit Elk for more information.

Wyoming Woman Photographs Conversation Between Kitten and Doe A Wyoming woman who captured a conversation between a doe and her 8-month-old kitten.