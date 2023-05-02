Tourism is Wyoming’s Second Largest Industry

"From fossil digging to dude ranch experiences, travel is a lead contributor to sales and use tax, is the largest private sector employer in Wyoming and is essential to the economic well-being of the state."

The Wyoming Office of Tourism have announced the 2022 Economic Impacts of Travel results.

They wrote that travel to the Cowboy State has returned to or exceeds pre-pandemic levels on all benchmarks.

Travel to Wyoming has returned to or exceeds pre-pandemic levels on all benchmarks. Tourism is the second largest industry in the state, touching all 23 counties and positively impacting the lives of residents across Wyoming.

2022 Economic Impact Highlights:

• In 2022, Wyoming welcomed an estimated 7.5 million visitors – an 8.5% decrease over 2021.

• Those visitors spent $4.5 billion buying goods & services from Wyoming businesses – a 3.8% increase over 2021.

• That $4.5 billion in spending generated an estimated $247 million in sales and use tax for local and state governments – an increase of 0.7% over 2021.

• The visitor economy, which supports more than 33,000 jobs, gained 1,850 jobs – an increase of 5.9%.

• Additionally, salaries and wages increased by 14.3%, totaling $1.2 billion in earnings.

"Travel acts as a catalyst for a thriving U.S. economy, playing a vital role in driving the success of various industries. In 2022, the U.S. travel industry contributed to economic output of $2.6 trillion and supported 15 million jobs, benefiting communities, small businesses, and working families throughout the nation."

Travel spending in 2022 generated approximately $160 billion in federal, state, and local taxes.