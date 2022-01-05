VIDEO: Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Almost Hit By Car Due To Winter Weather Conditions

The Wyoming Highway Patrol have shared a video in which one of their troopers narrowly avoided tragedy when a vehicle swerved off the side of the interstate and almost struck the trooper, who was tending to a different crash on the side of the road.

"Conditions continue to deteriorate quickly across Wyoming. Interstate 80 and 25 are closed in several areas," the Wyoming Highway Patrol shared on Facebook. "Visibility is poor, and road surfaces are slick. One of our troopers recorded this video while working a crash on the Interstate. Please slow down, use caution, and plan ahead."