Motorists should expect lane shifts, reduced speeds through today, Tuesday, and Wednesday on Interstate 25 through Casper, according to a news release from the Casper office of the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

WYDOT will be shifting northbound traffic onto the southbound lanes in preparation for the next big construction project on I-25.

Traffic roughly between McKinley and Poplar streets will be reduced to one lane in each direction in the southbound lanes at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Motorists can expect to see flaggers at the ramps, pilot cars and other safety measures to make the initial crossover as safe as possible.

Once traffic has been shifted, the speed limit through the area will be 45 mph.

Contractors now will prepare to remove five bridges: F Street, two I-25 bridges over the North Platte River and two over Center Street.

The F Street bridge project over the river is first, with the anticipated closure onf July 10, though this date could change.

The project replaces the aging bridge structures and includes new road surface between the I-25 structures.

The project covers 0.97 miles and is expected to take two years to complete. The estimated cost of the project is $57.6 million.