VIDEO: Welcome to Wyoming- Rain, Hail, Rainbow, Sunshine All Along I-25

We shouldn't be surprised. Though Wyoming has seen record high temperatures this month, it is still Wyoming, which means the weather is anything but predictable.

Take, for instance, this video sent to us by Ashley Vannelli as she drove on I-25, north of Cheyenne. In it, you can see pretty much all of the elements happening at exactly the same time: rain, hail, sunshine, rainbows, etc. The only thing missing is construction but we're sure there's some of that up the road a little bit.

The weather brought traffic to a standstill along I-25, probably because drivers didn't know how to proceed. We've heard of Mother Nature being confused but this is ridiculous.

Wyoming, man...

