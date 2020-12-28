Video Shows SUV Crashing Into Ambulance During Casper Winter Storm

Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash in Casper on Sunday as a winter storm moved through the area Sunday afternoon.

According to the Casper Police Department, officers were initially called to the intersection of 15th and McKinley Streets at roughly 2:30 p.m. for a report of a vehicle accident with injuries.

Department spokeswoman Rebekah Ladd said a blue truck was driving east over the hill when the driver lost control and slid into a pole. Moments later, Ladd said, a red SUV also heading east lost control over their vehicle and slid into a tree.

Then a third vehicle also headed over the hill, lost control and slid into an ambulance that was already on scene.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured and had to go to the hospital.

"Upon investigation, officers determined that the severe winter weather conditions caused all three vehicles to lose control while driving over the hill, resulting in the three separate crashes," Ladd said. "No citations have been issued at this time."

Ladd added that drivers should be vigilant of quick-changing winter conditions and to use extreme caution.

"(M)ost importantly of all, slow down," she said.