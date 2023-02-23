Wyoming Road Condition Update, Thursday Morning 02/23/23

The morning after the latest big storm and Wyoming is still closed.

Nobody is surprised.

Actually, the map below looks just a little better than Wednesday, during the storm.

But not much.

All main arteries through the state are closed.

There is a good chance that I-25 and parts of I-80 will open at some point, this Thursday.

Thursday's weather comes with mostly clear skies and bitterly cold temperatures.

The problems will come Friday, with a little more snow, and a lot more wind.

That wind will last all weekend and will blow snow around, closing what WYDOT worked so hard to open.

Let's look at the map and see where we are on Thursday morning, 02/23/23.

attachment-WYDOT 022323 loading...

I-25 is closed from Cheyenne to Buffalo.

I-80 is mostly closed. White knuckle driving is allowed on the western side of the state.

Forget any highway up the middle of Wyoming.

As you look at the map you'll see a lot of roads in yellow.

Those roads are open, but drive them slow and smart.

Snow drifts and ice spots will surprise drivers at any time.

WYDOT has a website at this link, that updates road conditions with maps and even provides highway cameras so you can have a look at those conditions for yourself.

The key here is smart driving. Never be that guy who is driving like he has something to prove. Those are the idiots who end up in the ditch or cause pileups.

As slow as snow plows can be, it's smarter to stay behind them and drive on the freshly plowed road, especially if they are dripping dirt as well.

