VIDEO: Mudslide on Casper Mountain, Proceed with Caution Near Lookout Point
Casper Mountain is currently in the midst of what looks to be a small mudslide.
Listener Kamil Leman sent in photos and videos of a mudslide happening on Casper Mountain Road, near lookout point.
Casper has seen a lot of rain over the past couple days, which is certainly what contributed to the mudslide.
While it doesn't seem to have caused too much damage yet, various cars have stopped, out of fear of sliding.
If you're driving on Casper Mountain this evening, please proceed with caution.
