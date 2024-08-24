VIDEO: ‘Fire-nadoes’ Seen During Wyoming Wildfires
There are five large wildfires in Wyoming, with many smaller fires still not 100% contained. This amounts to about 270,000 acres burning. Here is a video of a few 'fire-nadoes' that were captured on video.
House Draw Fire: Johnson County
Approximate amount burned: 165,000 acres
Flat Rock Fire: Campbell County
Approximate amount burned: 45,000 acres
Constitution Fire: Campbell County
Approximate amount burned: 20,000 acres
Remington Fire: Sheridan County/Southern Montana
Approximate amount burned: 185,000 acres, 30,000 in Wyoming
What is a Fire-nado?
A 'fire-nado' is a whirlwind induced by a fire and often (at least partially) composed of flame or ash. These start with a whirl of wind, often made visible by smoke, and may occur when intense rising heat and turbulent wind conditions combine to form whirling eddies of air. These eddies can contract to a tornado-like vortex that sucks in debris and combustible gases.