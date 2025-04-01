(VIDEO) City Council to contract for road and bridge improvements at Tuesday meeting
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper City Council will move forward with a number of ongoing improvement projects at its Tuesday meeting, which begins at 6 p.m.
Agenda items include approving contracts for road work along Wolf Creek Road, the construction of a pedestrian bridge across the North Platte River, improvement to the North Casper Sports Complex and more.
The council will also consider amending several agreements with the State Land and Investment Board, contributing to geographic mapping services and more.
The full meeting agenda can be found here, and the meeting will be streamed at the link below:
