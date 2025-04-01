Gusty winds, periods of rain likely for Casper area on Tuesday

CASPER, Wyo. – Unsettled conditions are moving into central Wyoming this week, bringing periods of rain and snow along with blustery winds.

According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Tuesday will see periods of scattered rain or snow showers and gusts near 40 mph. A high of 45 degrees is expected. Scattered showers will continue overnight as the temperature dips to 25 degrees.

Wednesday will likely see snow showers with possible accumulations from 1 to 2 inches. A high of 38 degrees is expected, along with gusts around 24 mph. Overnight lows will dip to 19 degrees.

Thursday could see some afternoon snow showers, under partly sunny skies and a high of 46 degrees. Chances of snow showers continue through Friday before conditions clear by the weekend.