Cat food distributed in Wyoming has been recalled due to bird flu contaminiation

CASPER, Wyo. — Cat food is being recalled in Wyoming, due to potentially containing H5N1, also known as “bird flu.”

That’s according to a release from Laramie County Public Health, which stated that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has recalled Savage Cat Food Large Chicken Boxes 84 oz. and Small Chicken Boxes 21 oz. due to possible contamination of H5N1.

These specific products have a “Better If Used By” date of 11/15/2026.

“The boxes were distributed in Wyoming, as well as Colorado and Nebraska,” the release states. “People who fed cats the product should watch for possible symptoms of bird flu. Symptoms can include fever, sluggishness, low appetite, reddened or inflamed eyes, discharge from eyes and nose, difficulty breathing, and neurological signs, such as stiff body movements, seizure, lack of coordination, and blindness.”

The release notes that if a person’s cat shows any of those signs after eating the recalled product, that person should immediately contact their veterinarian. If a person does, in fact, have the recalled product, they are asked to return it to the retailer they got it from for proper disposal and a refund.

Additionally, humans can become ill if the virus gets into their eyes, nose or mouth.

“If you have handled the product, watch for symptoms of bird flu which include eye redness or irritation, cough, sore throat, sneezing, runny/stuffy nose, muscle/body aches, headaches, fatigue, fever, trouble breathing, seizures, rash, diarrhea, nausea, and/or vomiting,” the release states. “People exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare provider.”

The release notes that no human infections have been identified by people handling the product.

For more information, visit the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website.

