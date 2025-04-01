Natrona County Arrest Log (03/31/25 – 04/01/25)

Caper Arrest Log

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Samantha Egan, 38 - District Court Bench Warrant

Gabrielle Grosso, 31 - Criminal Warrant

Stephanie Martin, 33 - Possession Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap

Brandt Loepp, 46 - Failure to Comply, Hold for CAC

Floyd Oldman, 45 - Public Intoxication, Trespassing, Failure to Comply

Adam Gates, 42 - Criminal Warrant, Hold for CAC

Katie EagleRoad, 43 - Failure to Appear, Hold for CAC

Cody Sylvester, 37 - Criminal Warrant, Hold for CAC

Reginald Trosper, 31 - Public Intoxication

Walter Bunney, 60 - Public Intoxication, DWUI - 1st

Amanda Jones, 33 - Trespassing

Aaron Harmon, 47 - Criminal Warrant

Jonathan Diaz, 31 - Failure to Comply

Damian Gaylord, 51 - Failure to Appear

Matt Kimball, 68 - Failure to Comply

