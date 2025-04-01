Natrona County Arrest Log (03/31/25 – 04/01/25)
Caper Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Samantha Egan, 38 - District Court Bench Warrant
Gabrielle Grosso, 31 - Criminal Warrant
Stephanie Martin, 33 - Possession Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap
Brandt Loepp, 46 - Failure to Comply, Hold for CAC
Floyd Oldman, 45 - Public Intoxication, Trespassing, Failure to Comply
Adam Gates, 42 - Criminal Warrant, Hold for CAC
Katie EagleRoad, 43 - Failure to Appear, Hold for CAC
Cody Sylvester, 37 - Criminal Warrant, Hold for CAC
Reginald Trosper, 31 - Public Intoxication
Walter Bunney, 60 - Public Intoxication, DWUI - 1st
Amanda Jones, 33 - Trespassing
Aaron Harmon, 47 - Criminal Warrant
Jonathan Diaz, 31 - Failure to Comply
Damian Gaylord, 51 - Failure to Appear
Matt Kimball, 68 - Failure to Comply
See past arrest logs here.
