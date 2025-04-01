Shed and Horn Hunting Season is Here for Some Parts of Wyoming

It’s spring, and shed and horn hunting has kicked off in some parts of Wyoming, but some state lands and wildlife habitat areas in the western and southern parts of the state remain closed.



Collection Area 1 closure

A Wyoming Game and Fish Commission regulation prohibits anyone from collecting shed antlers or horns in Collection Area 1 on public land, such as U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management lands, state lands and Wyoming Game and Fish Commission-owned or administered lands west of the Continental Divide, including the Great Divide Basin and some land west of Laramie, from Jan. 1-6 a.m. May 1 each year for residents and Jan. 1-6 a.m. May 8 for nonresidents.

Additionally, a conservation stamp is required for all nonresidents 15 years of age and older to collect shed antlers or horns in Collection Area 1. A map of the closure area is available online and the boundaries are detailed within the regulation.



WHMA closures

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has 44 wildlife habitat management areas that provide crucial habitat for big game winter ranges. The areas listed below remain closed until their listed opening date to minimize disturbance to wintering big game animals and other wildlife and protect the habitat from resource damage. Several WHMAs open May 1.

