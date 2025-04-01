Mills Police Department warns of ‘Toll Scam’

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Mills Police Department is warning residents of a “toll scam” that is currently going around.

That’s according to a social media post from the MPD, which states that the department is receiving several questions regarding a circulating scam regarding toll payments.

“Scammers will often call, text, or email you claiming you owe money for unpaid tolls,” the post states. “Many people fall victim to these scams by following links and putting their information into the link’s website which are designed to gather your personal or financial information. If you receive communications about tolls please take the time to verify the toll service and recall travel plans where tolls were applicable.”

The post reminds residents that there are no toll roads in the area.

“As always, do not give out your personal information without confirming you are speaking to someone who is an actual toll official or representative of a toll service,” the post reminds residents.

