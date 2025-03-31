Wiz Khalifa announced for Cheyenne tour date

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Multi-platinum-selling, Grammy- and Golden Globe–nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa is coming to Cheyenne.

That’s according to a press release, which states that the artist’s upcoming tour, Wiz Khalifa – Taylor Gang the World, will be stopping in Wyoming’s capital city on Wednesday, June 4.

Khalifa will be performing a The Lincoln theater.

“The upcoming underplay tour will see Wiz visit more intimate venues, allowing for his fans to experience the new album in a special setting to connect with Wiz and his music on a deeper level,” the release states. “With a carefully curated setlist featuring both new and classic hits, the personal atmosphere will make for an unforgettable experience.”

General tickets will go on sale on Friday, April 4 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here. Artist presale begins on Tuesday, April 1 at 10 a.m. Live Nation and Ticketmaster presales begin Tuesday, April 1 at noon, and Spotify presale begins Wednesday, April 2 at noon. All presales will end on Thursday, April 3 at 10 p.m.

“The tour announcement comes as Wiz’s highly anticipated upcoming album ‘Kush + Orange Juice 2’ will be released next month on April 18,” the release states. “‘Kush + Orange Juice 2’ is the official follow-up to Wiz’s 2010 breakout mixtape ‘Kush & Orange Juice’ — one of the most downloaded mixtapes of all time. 15 years later, Wiz is primed to dive even deeper into his signature sound as he reunites with Kush & Orange Juice producers Cardo, ID Labs, and Sledgren, and also brings in producers Mike WiLL Made-It, Juicy J, Jason Martin, Dominique Sanders, DJ Quik, Crazy Mike, TM88, Crash Dummy, Lex Luger, DJ Fresh, and Kenneth Wright. Wiz also brought on some major collaborators for some features on the album including OT Genasis, Ty Dolla $ign, JasonMartin, Luh Tyler, Michael Prince, LaRussell, Terrace Martin, Curren$y, Max B, Juicy J, DJ Quik, Larry June, Chevy Woods, rmr, Don Toliver, and Smoke DZA.”