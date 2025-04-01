Obituaries: Japp; Lam; Mascarenas; Olson

Polly Japp: 1946 – 2025

Polly Japp, former longtime resident of Casper, Wyoming, peacefully departed this world in the early hours of February 12, 2025 to be made whole and radiant in heaven. She is rejoicing, singing and dancing with a new and perfect body and mind in the presence of our lord and savior.

Polly was born August 8, 1946, in Billings Montana. She was the daughter of Bernadine Bolin-McCoy and her step-father Ovid S. McCoy.

Polly was a 1964 graduate of Newcastle Wyoming High School and attended the Billings Montana School of Business as well as the University of Wyoming. She was a partner in Japp Petroleum for several decades, worked in the natural gas department of Phillips Petroleum Company and retired after 20 years of faithful employment from the Jeppesen Sanderson-Boeing Corporation. Her love of numbers and precision truly was remarkable and admired.

In her spare time, she enjoyed writing, reading and shopping and was a wonderful bowler, but she especially loved spending quality time with her family and her three grandchildren. She was a woman of immeasurable faith and loved volunteering at her church and helping others. Polly will be remembered for her sweet, loving and gentle personality. Although somewhat shy and quiet, she loved her family and friends so well and was always positive and encouraging and trusting of God and His remarkable ways. She was a wonderful wife, loving sister and a treasured mother and grandmother. She will be forever missed by all who knew and loved her and were lucky enough to call her a friend.

Polly was preceded in death by her parents. Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Kim Smir (Bassam) of Greensboro, North Carolina and Kent Jason Japp (Jennifer) of Frisco, Texas; her sister, Denise McCoy (Tom Kennedy) of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and grandchildren: Lauren Michelle Smir, Alec Matthew Smir and Jason Allen Japp; and countless number of dear friends at Abbotswood at Irving Park in Greensboro, North Carolina.

A private celebration of her life will be held with her family at a later date.

The family asks with gratitude that memorials in Polly’s name be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at 4615 Dundas Dr, Greensboro, NC 27407.

Kathryn Marie Lam: 1947 – 2025

Casper native, Kathy Lam, 76, passed away at Converse County Memorial Hospital in Douglas due to cardiac problems. Glen, her husband of 56 years, was by her side.

Kathy was born the first child of Katie and Eugene “Swede” Brummond on June 16, 1947. In 1954, the family moved to the then new Meadow Park neighborhood in West Casper. There Kathy grew up with her four brothers and sisters and other “refinery kids” in a neighborhood that exemplified the term “Baby Boomer.” A true Casper girl, Kathy attended Willard, Westwood and McKinley elementary schools; Dean Morgan Junior High School; and Natrona County High School. She graduated from NCHS with the class of 1965. She then began classes at Casper College, majoring in Home Economics.

Showing a flair for retail sales, Kathy was first employed at the old Commissary Store and then Ayres Jewelry, both in downtown Casper. She later completed a medical transcriptionist program at Casper College and was employed by Dr. Hiser, a Casper cardiologist. Prior to retirement, she was performing transcription services for several Denver-area cardiology groups.

Kathy met her sweetheart, Glen Lam, in 1967 in Casper at a party. Going out in Glen’s royal blue 1966 Chevelle SS396 sealed the deal and they married at the First United Methodist Church in Casper in 1968. After a short time in Casper, they moved to Glen’s hometown, Glenrock, where they remained until the time of Kathy’s death.

Kathy and Glen had two children: a son, Kevin and a daughter, Jennifer. Kevin grew up in the Glenrock area and now lives with his wife, Stacy, in Laramie where Kevin is a Shift Commander with the Laramie Fire Department. Jennifer was at a young age diagnosed with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, a neurological disorder that left her with profound special needs. Kathy was a fierce advocate for the rights of the disabled, and her determination and dedication helped to provide the best possible living environment for Jennifer. Kathy and Glen devoted themselves to her care until she could be placed in assisted living care in Casper, where she now shares an apartment with her caretakers.

Dogs always held an important place in Kathy’s heart. Ethos, Sam, Red Dog, Yo-yo and GG were all lucky to call her “Mom.” Kathy had the unusual accomplishment of maintaining decades-long friendships with several people. As Helen Schilling says, “Kathy was ALWAYS my friend.”

Travel held a special allure for Kathy, and she and Glen put many thousands of miles on their RV. Her favorite saying was “Let’s go!” A huge fan of Western history, she loved visiting public lands including national and state parks, historical sites and recreation areas from Alaska to the mid- and southwest. She proudly carried a walking stick studded with emblems representing locations she visited. She cheered on the Denver Broncos, and was a passionate supporter of the University of Wyoming football team. She always had a UW sweatshirt ready to go for gamedays (Go Pokes!) The Colorado Rockies were her favorite MLB team, and she truly believed that “this year they’re going to do it!”

Kathy is survived by her husband; children; grandchildren: Riley, Tanner and Dalton Lam of Laramie; sisters: Evelyn Brummond of Mesquite, Nevada, and Carol Coyle (Dennis) of McCall, Idaho; and brother, Jim Brummond (Sue) of Casper; and seven nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gene Brummond; and infant granddaughters, Abigail, Brianne, and Cassidy Lam. Private services have been held, and cremation has taken place.

Clifford Dale Mascarenas, Sr.: 1935 – 2025

Clifford Dale Mascarenas Sr. passed away on March 25, 2025, in Casper, Wyoming after a long, difficult fight with dementia. He is now at peace and his mind and body are whole again.

Clifford was born to Enrique and Eufelia (Henry and Stella) Mascarenas in Mora, New Mexico on September 27, 1935. He married Joy Wergin Satterfield in 1970 in Casper, Wyoming.

Clifford and his family moved to Casper around 1946 – 1947 when he was in 5th grade. He graduated from Natrona County High School in 1955. Clifford then enlisted in the Army, where he spent most of his enlistment time in Korea. Following the Army, he graduated from Tech School and worked as a TV repairman for a short time. He worked as a mechanic for the Schulte & Shellabarger Chevrolet dealerships in Casper until 1970, at which time Clifford and his older brother Henry purchased Phil’s Radiator and worked there until it closed in the early 1990’s. As he wasn’t one to sit around, he went to work on a ranch until 2010. He could keep himself busy for hours fixing odds and ends in his garage.

Clifford is survived by his wife, Joy; children: Clifford Mascarenas Jr, Chawn Elliott, Debbie Tlustos and Rory Satterfield; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Georgia, Pearl, and Mary; brothers, Henry and Arnold; as well as son, Michael Satterfield; and one great-grandchild.

Clifford’s family would like to thank the Veterans Administration in Casper and especially the ladies of Enhabit Home Health in Casper.

A family memorial will be held at a later date.

Dale A. Olson: 1951 – 2025

Dale Arlan Olson passed away on the evening of March 24, 2025 at Wyoming Medical Center-Banner Health in Casper, Wyoming. He is now in the lord’s hands, free of suffering and pain. Dale was born a twin on May 11, 1951 to Sig and Gudrun (Ness) Olson in LaMoure, North Dakota.

After his graduation from North Dakota State School of Science, he became a manager for Kentucky Fried Chicken. He ran stores in Fargo, North Dakota, Scottsbluff, Nebraska, and finally in Cheyenne, Wyoming where met his wife, Cynthia Rorabeck. They embarked on a 47 year marriage commencing September 16, 1978. They were blessed with one daughter, Erin, in 1983.

Dale owned a car lot in Laramie and for a time, owned one in Casper. He also worked as a car salesman at different dealerships over the years. In the early 2000’s he worked in the mortgage business. He enjoyed this work as he was able to help others to get the loans they needed. His “retirement job,” as he called it, was driving the bus for CATC. For the last few years before his retirement, he drove the orange route – in the east Walmart/Evansville area. He enjoyed getting to know his passengers and fellow bus drivers over the years. He retired in 2020.

Dale was a cancer survivor. In 1996, he had a major surgery and beat the odds by living 30 years longer than expected.

Story telling was Dale’s strength. He loved nothing more than to sit with friends or family to have coffee and swap stories. One of his favorite stories was about the “Crazy Girls” show in Las Vegas he saw, and participated in, when he was on a trip there with his older brothers. He would tell this story to everyone, even when he knew they had heard it before. He loved to talk and always had a story to tell. He spent much time while driving the bus getting to know the passengers and relating their stories to others. He could talk about most any subject and especially liked to talk about his only grandchild, Everlee.

Dale was a gentle and kind person. He was very compassionate and caring-always wanting to help those less fortunate than he. He loved to joke with people and smiled all the time. He had many friends in many places.

Dale is survived by his wife, Cynthia (Cindy); daughter, Erin Siems (Justin); granddaughter, Everlee Siems; sister, Carol McFarland; brother, Ron Olson; sister, Karen Pedersen; twin brother, Dean Olson; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Sig and Gudrun Olson; sister, Margie; and brother, Dennis. The family would like to thank the staff and medical professionals who cared for Dale at Wyoming Medical Center-Banner Health.

Special thanks to Dr. Bagley, Dr. Philip, and nurses, Jared and Vanessa.

At Dale’s request, there will be no services. Please remember Dale by having a kind word and a smile for everyone you meet.