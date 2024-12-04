Casper Parks and Recreation Master Plan lays out improvements for outdoor spaces

CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper Parks Department now has a clear directive on how to improve the city’s parks and outdoor amenities moving forward, after the City Council approved the Parks and Recreation Master Plan for the coming years on Tuesday.

The plan lays out specific improvements for nearly every park in the city. Steps detailed in the master plan include improving and adding walkways, building basketball courts and other recreation spaces, adding safety and accessibility features and more.

According to the plan, recommendations are based on data collected by the city, public input received during open houses and discussions held in council work sessions.

One thing made clear through research, the plan states, is that most parks and other facilities require significant maintenance or deferred capital.

In a community survey, more than 95% of respondents stated they want to keep the region’s parks clean and open for all. More than 80% of respondents indicated they want expanded park offerings. Per the master plan, an evaluation of park funding should occur to ensure the public’s wishes are being met.

The full master plan, featuring improvements for every recreation space in the city, can be viewed below:

