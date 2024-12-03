Crime Clips: Hot dogs and confetti mystify Bar Nunn homeowner

CASPER, Wyo. — Here are details on some calls taken by Natrona County law enforcement agencies in the past week. Information was provided by Natrona County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kiera Hett and Casper Police Department spokesperson Amber Freestone. Additional information derives from appearances in circuit court and police reports filed in the Seventh Judicial District.

Hit-and-Run — Thursday, Nov. 28, Bar Nunn (NCSO)

A man reported that a semi had hit two of his vehicles. When he went out, he found that the semi door was open and there was no one inside, Hett said. Deputies learned the usual driver of the semi was out of state, and the truck was determined to have been stolen. The investigation is ongoing.

Search & Rescue — 4:58 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 29 (NCSO)

911 alerted deputies shortly before 5 a.m. to a man who had gotten stranded while hiking around Garden Creek. Hett said the man had been out in the elements for about eight hours before he was able to get a text through to 911. Hett said people can text 911, sometimes with more success than a call, when service is limited. A life flight helicopter arrived to take the man to the hospital.

Suspicious Activity — 11:39 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 30, Bar Nunn (NCSO)

A caller reported that she saw a couple of kids that she believed were breaking into her neighbor’s vehicle. The kids fled. When deputies responded, they “observed silly string, confetti, and approximately 100 hot dogs affixed to sticks in the front yard.” Ten hot dogs were also placed in a row on the front steps. The property owner had no idea who could have done it, Hett said. No damage was observed.

DUI Crash — 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 1

A 32-year-old woman pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges stemming from a head-on crash on the North Poplar Street Bridge on Monday afternoon. According to Freestone, the crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. when the woman’s car swerved across the center line and crashed head-on into another vehicle. The driver that was hit was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two cans of duster were found in the suspect’s car, Freestone said. The woman is charged with DUI and use of a toxic aerosol substance.

Though both were misdemeanors, Judge Brian Christensen gave the woman a $10,000 cash or surety bond due to her being on bond in a federal criminal case and on state probation. She is presumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

