Casper to purchase several new vehicles

CASPER, Wyo. — Multiple municipal departments will soon be equipped with new vehicles after the Casper City Council approved the purchase of six vehicles at Tuesday’s meeting. The combined cost of the vehicles is roughly $1.3 million.

Two new side-loading 27-yard sanitation trucks will be purchased for the sanitation division of the Public Services Department.

The pair of trucks, which the city is purchasing through Casper-based CMI Teco, will cost $663,918. The two trucks will replace older side-load trash trucks, which will be traded in,

A new four-wheeler ATV was purchased for the weed and pest division of the Parks, Recreation and Public Facilities Department.

The ATV will cost $11,253. It will be used where broadcasting and spot treatment of weeds is impossible with other vehicles. It will replace the current weed and pest ATV, which will be used by the Casper Municipal Golf Course.

The Public Services Department’s solid waste division will be outfitted with a new four-wheel steering street sweeper and a haul truck.

The street sweeper’s price tag is $322,950. It will be used for sweeping gutter lines on designated routes throughout Casper. It also marks a reduction of the department’s fleet, as the city will trade in a pair of older sweepers for the purchase.

The haul truck will cost $216,000. It will be used to transport waste from balers to the landfill.

Finally, the Parks, Recreation and Public Facilities Department’s sports and athletics division received a new wide-area mower.

The mower’s price comes in at $85,469. It will be the primary mower for all city sports fields, including soccer, baseball and softball. The department’s report states it will be utilized almost daily.

