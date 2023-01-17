VIDEO: Casper Police Arrest Suspected Drunk Driver Outside of Wyoming Medical Center

Casper Police have arrested a man after an accident occurred outside of the Wyoming Medical Center.

Video shows CPD leading a man away from a two-car incident that left one vehicle parked on top of the barrier that separates traffic on 2nd Street.

According to Lieutenant Jones with the Casper Police Department, the wreck was the result of one car trying to pass another.

"Two cars were going eastbound on 2nd Street and one driver tried to pass another," Lt. Jones told K2 Radio News. "The one in the back tried to pass the one in the front and collided with a wall, then collided with the one it had been following, and ended up parked on top of the meridian."

Lt. Jones stated that both drivers were okay.

"Alcohol was being investigated as a contributing factor," Lt. Jones stated.

A read sent K2 Radio News a video of the arrest, but asked to remain anonymous.

There were no injuries and traffic has resumed on 2nd Street.

When asked if Lt. Jones had any advice for the community, his response was colloquial and to the point:

"Don't drink and drive," he said. "Or you'll end up on the median, and then you'll go to jail, and your car will get towed."

Video of the arrest can be seen below.