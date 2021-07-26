Veteran Bullfighters Working the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo

The bullfighters at any rodeo have the most dangerous job in the arena. They put themselves between the cowboy and the bull and have bumps, bruises, broken bones, or worse to prove it. They work rodeos all over the country and Cheyenne Frontier Days is a big one. The best bull-riders against the best bulls with the bullfighters right in the middle of it.

Dusty Tuckness of Meeteetse is the 10-time Bullfighter of the Year in the PRCA and his exploits in the arena are legendary. Cody Webster of Wayne, Oklahoma is joining Tuckness at CFD and he has worked the National Finals Rodeo 7 times. These two guys were in Casper earlier this week for the Central Wyoming Rodeo and their work was fantastic, as usual.

More than a few Cowboys can thank their lucky stars for Tuckness and Webster. More than a few times, their efforts have saved the lives of bull-riders each and every year. Over the weekend, rider Matt Palmer got a helping hand from these two heroes and is eternally grateful.

