Ventis String Quartet to perform recital on Sunday in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. – The Ventis String Quartet featuring mostly Casper musicians will perform an afternoon concert on Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Wheeler Concert Hall in the Casper College Music Building.

The concert starts at 4 p.m., and tickets are available at the door for $10, and $8 for seniors. Children and students are free.

According to a release, the quartet features music composed for two violins, viola, and cello, performed by Casper College music faculty members Jennifer DePaolo (violin), Gary DePaolo (viola), and Tim Jones (cello). The Casper musicians will also be joined by violinist Katie Smirnova of Rapid City, SD, for this special concert.

The quartet will perform works by Terry Riley, Dmitri Shostakovich, Samuel Barber, and Franz Joseph Haydn.

“Of particular interest is the quartet’s performance of Barber’s famous ‘Adagio,’ a piece that has been featured in various films and was played at JFK’s funeral, as well as during the memorials for the victims of the 9/11 attacks and in Berlin in 2020 to honor those who perished from the Coronavirus,” said the release.

This recital is co-sponsored by the Casper College Music Department and the Casper Chamber Music Society, they said.

More information can be found at a Facebook event page here. A YouTube livestream will be available here.