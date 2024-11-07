Staffing Improvements with the Wyoming Department of Corrections Returns 60 Inmates to Wyoming

One year after the Wyoming Department of Corrections announced they were sending 240 inmates to the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Mississippi, they are able to begin bringing some of them back.

The initial reassignment of these offenders, says WDOC, was due to staff vacancies. Currently, staffing has improved "slightly," making it possible to move 60 inmates back home. They were reassigned yesterday, Nov. 6.

"The Department continues to focus on recruitment and retention of correctional officers" wrote the department of corrections in a statement. Concerning the other 166 inmates who were not moved back to Wyoming, the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility will continue to house them.

WDOC thanks the Laramie Regional Airport, Albany County Sheriff’s Office, Laramie Police Department, Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wyoming Highway Patrol for their teamwork and collaboration for facilitating a smooth move.