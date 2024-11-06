Casper officials reworking 2020 ordinance on requirements for massage therapists

CASPER, Wyo. — In the coming weeks, the Casper City Council will be revisiting an ordinance passed four years ago creating licensing requirements for massage therapists.

An Oct. 28, 2024, memo from city staff states that they believe the intent of the current ordinance has not been fully realized and could allow for illegitimate operations to attain licenses.

The ordinance was developed with the input of local massage therapists and was aimed at differentiating legitimate massage therapy businesses from businesses which may be engaging in prostitution under the pretense of offering massages.

According to the memo, city staff have a proposal to repeal and replace the ordinance under Chapter 8.04 of the Casper Municipal Code Regarding Businesses Affecting Public Health. The memo reflects the input of the police chief, the city attorney, the city licensing specialist and the city clerk.

The council will hear the details at a work session on Nov. 12, and there will be a public hearing and first reading of the new ordinance on Nov. 19.