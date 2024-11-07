Wyoming is Testing out V2X, Developing Standards for Connected Vehicle Tech

Last month the Wyoming Department of Transportation hosted other states, developers, and equipment manufacturers to test connected vehicle technology across multiple platforms.

In coming years, real time travel information and hazard alerts will be integrated into the vehicles we drive.

WYDOT Public Affairs Doug McGee says, "“Wyoming is one of the leading states in developing standards for connected vehicle technology under a federal grant program. That effort is now being expanded."

The technology is called vehicle-to-everything, or V2X, and allows vehicles to communicate with each other, roadside equipment, and travel information providers.

Vince Garcia, the Program Manager in Cheyenne, thinks collaboration is critical. "We’ve got to work together across the country. We really need to make sure that we're collaborating, learning from each other, experiencing the same type of things, and developing an ecosystem that will work universally."

"Interoperability is really important because we really want to demonstrate what can be done with connected vehicles. They need to work universally across the country, and we’re building a foundation for other states to be able to bridge into this connected vehicle environment."

The round of testing in Wyoming focused on traveler information messages with the plan that one day, V2X technology will be integrated into modern vehicles and communication devices.

Traveler information messages can be regulatory, they can be advisory. They can be variable speed limit information. They can be road closure information and the like.

"The ultimate driver here is we really want to make roads more safe for the citizens of the country. We want to make sure that we drive down the number of crashes and fatalities" said Garcia.

One of the aspirations of V2X is safety. With cars "talking" to each other, they can know more immediately when other vehicles change speed or direction--evasive action can be taken more quickly, potentially preventing a collision.

A recent study shows the market for this technology is expected to grow by $6 billion in 2025.

