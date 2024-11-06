Casper College Hosts Events in Honor of Veterans Appreciation Week

Casper College news release by Lisa S. Icenogle:

Casper College Veterans Services will host five events in honor of Veterans Appreciation Week and encourage everyone to wear red on Friday.

Tuesday, Nov. 5, is Gold Star Family Awareness Day. The event will feature Casper College student veterans and volunteers who will go around campus and hand out signature poppy flowers.

Wednesday, Nov. 6, is Military Family Night. It will take place at The Hangar, 1410 Prairie Lane in Bar Nunn, Wyoming, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The event will feature bouncy castles, art activities, pizza, drinks, face painting, and balloon animals by “Merrily the Clown.”

On Thursday, Nov. 7, the Veterans Art Exhibit Opening Ceremony will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m. The opening ceremony will take place in the Susie McMurry Atrium located in the Dick and Marialyce Tobin Fine Arts Center on the Casper College campus.

On Friday, Nov. 8, veterans attending Casper College are asking the community and everyone on campus to wear red to commemorate R.E.D Friday. Remember Everyone Deployed, also known as R.E.D. or R.E.D. Friday is designed to honor United States service members currently deployed overseas. The first 50 Casper College students to stop by the Casper College Veterans Resource Center will receive a T-shirt. The Veterans Resource Center is in Room 207 of the Walter H. Nolte Gateway Center on the Casper College campus.

The final event will be the Fourth Annual Veterans Ball, which will be held on Monday, Nov. 11, from 6 to 10 p.m. at The M, located at 234 E. 1st Street in downtown Casper. “This night gives us an opportunity to come together with them, reflect on their service and recognize some of those who continue to serve and make a difference in the community they call home,” said Philip Young.

“Participating in all or some of these events is just a small way someone can say thank you to our veterans for the sacrifice they made to our country in order to preserve our way of life. They selflessly volunteered to go overseas and put themselves between us and the enemy. Giving them the small sacrifice of our time is one of the largest things we can do to honor and recognize that sacrifice,” said Young, veteran and military student services coordinator.

For more information on these events, contact Young at 307-268-2510 or philip.young@caspercollege.edu.

