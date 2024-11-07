California Teenager Killed in Rollover Near Lander

A 16-year-old California resident is dead after a fatal rollover in Fremont County on Monday, November 4, at 8:25 a.m.

The teen was the passenger in a Chevrolet Tahoe headed south on WY 789 when the driver lost control on the icy, snow-covered road. The Tahoe rotated counterclockwise as it left the road, then began to slide before it tripped and rolled several times.

The Highway Patrol in a preliminary crash summary list speed as a possible contributing factor. The juvenile was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

This is the sixth fatal crash on Wyoming highways this year on reportedly icy/frosty road conditions. It is also the sixth fatal highway crash in Fremont County this year.

