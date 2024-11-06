Natrona County High School’s Theatre to Present ‘The Outsiders’

Natrona County High School’s theatre department will soon present The Outsiders, based on the novel by S.E. Hinton.

Set in the 1960s, this powerful story explores themes of identity, belonging, and the conflicts between social classes.

The performance dates are November 14th, 15th, and 16th at 7:00 p.m. in the John F. Welsh Auditorium.

Admission is free.

"This stage adaptation will bring to life the unforgettable journey of Ponyboy Curtis and the Greasers as they navigate a world filled with rivalry, tragedy, and friendship. Under the direction of Mr. Ryan Landmann, this production promises to capture the heart and drama of the original novel."

"Don’t miss this opportunity to support our talented student cast and crew as they present a timeless story of friendship and survival. The community is invited to join NCHS for what is sure to be a memorable experience showcasing the exceptional talents of our student thespians" reads a statement from the Natrona County School District.