Grant supports mental health counselor hire for Rec Center Summer Camps

Grant supports mental health counselor hire for Rec Center Summer Camps

City of Casper Recreation, Division's parade float gets ready for the 2024 parade (City of Casper, Facebook)

Credit: Greg Hirst /

CASPER, Wyo. — A trained mental health professional will be on hand to provide targeted support for kids participating in the Casper Recreation Center’s annual Summer Adventure Camps over the next two years.

On Tuesday, Nov. 5, the Casper City Council approved by consent the acceptance of the $60,000 grant from the Natrona Health Trust Collective, formerly the Wyoming Medical Center Foundation.

According to a memo from city staff, the counselor would support the city’s initiative to “create lasting, positive change by offering activities and services that help youth overcome adversity and develop essential, social, mental and physical wellness skills, preparing them to become healthy, resilient adults.”

The memo reflects one of the trust’s foundational ideas, namely the connection between “adverse childhood experiences” and negative health outcomes in a child’s future.

“The notion of needing that type of support during the summer camp … has become very prevalent,” City Manager Carter Napier told the council on Sept. 3 when it decided to pursue the grant.

According to the memo, the city applied for $80,000 and was notified of the $60,000 award on Oct. 17.

Oil City News LLC is a nonpartisan media organization and Central Wyoming’s largest locally owned, independent news platform. The mission of Oil City’s award-winning team of Casper-based journalists is to build a more informed and connected community by producing local stories first, fast and forever free. If you would like to read the original article, click here.
Categories: Casper News

More From K2 Radio