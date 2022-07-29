Vehicle ‘Fully Engulfed in Fire’ Shuts Down Interstate 25 in Wyoming

An incident on Interstate 25 near Guernsey on Friday led to a car being fully engulfed in flame.

That's according to Sgt. Jeremy Beck with the Wyoming Highway Patrol, who told K2 Radio News that I-25 was briefly shut down due to the situation.

"Around 12:25 p.m., Highway Patrol was contacted [regarding] a vehicle fire around Mile Post 92, I-25 northbound" Sgt. Beck stated. "Units arrived on scene and observed a Nissan-style vehicle that was fully engulfed in fire."

Beck stated that because of the fire, Interstate 25 was shut down "for a short period of time."

He said that, since then, the units that were on the scene have cleared the area and the road is back open.

Beck stated that no injuries were reported.

*please note the image used in this story was not a photograph of the actual vehicle.