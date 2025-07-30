A rainy forecast is welcome in Washakie County as crews work to tackles the Vees Fire, now up to 4,500 acres. That number was last updated about 13 hours ago.

The Vees Fire was reported on Saturday, July 26, south of Worland. Full-suppression efforts are underay.

There are two dozers, three helicopters, and numerous engines and hand crews assigned to the fire. Additional resources have been ordered.

The Bureau of Land Management announced has issued an emergency closure for all BLM roads, trails, and lands within specific areas of Washakie County.

The closure affects the following areas within the Wyoming 6th Meridian:

• Township 46N, Range 87W: All sections in the southern half.

• Township 45N, Range 87W: All sections.

• Township 44N, Range 87W: All sections in the northern half.

Additionally, the Washakie County Sheriff's Office has closed a portion of County Road 58. The north closure point is in Township 46N, Range 87W, Section 22, in the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter. The south closure point is in Township 45N, Range 87W, Section 22, in the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter.

The Tower 2 Fire which is located 4.5 miles east southeast of Ten Sleep, WY is currently at 50% containment. It is being suppressed separately from the Vees Fire by a Type 4 incident management team including multiple engines and two hand crews on scene.

It is wildfire season in Wyoming and the Cowboy State has seen a flurry of wildfires in recent days and weeks.

Peak fire season usually begins in late July and lasts for several weeks.

Last year was one for the history books s over 800,000 of Wyoming's acres burned.

These were wind and weather driven. 2024 was the second most devastating wildfire season only to 1988 when 1.7 million acres of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem was burned, mostly in Wyoming.

A Wyofile report estimates that the season cost the state of Wyoming and its local governments close to $60 million, with the federal government covering the costs for federal land.