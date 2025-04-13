Vedauwoo Fire Department resigns en masse following suspension of chiefs

VEDAUWOO, Wyo. — Nearly every member of the Vedauwoo Volunteer Fire Department collectively resigned on Saturday, following the suspension of the chief and assistant chief by Albany County Fire District 1.

In a statement issued by the now-former members of the department, they allege that the suspensions of the chief and assistant chief were based on unsupported claims and that the fire district did not adequately investigate claims of harassment.

In the release, the firefighters also encouraged residents to attend the upcoming ACFD board meeting on April 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the Central North Station, 4387 N. 3rd St., in Laramie.

The full statement from the Vedauwoo VFD can be read below:

