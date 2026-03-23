Casper Says Goodbye to K Street Skate Park as City Bets on New Era of ‘All-Wheel’ Recreation

The old K Street Skate Park in Casper is headed for demolition, closing the chapter on a spot that introduced generations of local kids to scraped knees, duct-taped decks, and the thrill of landing something clean in front of your friends.

City officials say the decision comes down to safety and dollars. The concrete had aged, structural problems were piling up, and keeping the park open no longer made financial sense.

“Structural issues and safety concerns at K Street Skate Park make continued investments unsustainable,” Parks Manager Randy Norvelle said in announcing that demolition would begin Monday, March 23.

For longtime riders, the closure lands with a mix of nostalgia and resignation. The park wasn’t flashy, but it was dependable. It was where beginners learned to drop in and veterans perfected lines they could ride blindfolded. Like many early-2000s municipal skate parks, it did its job until time caught up.

City leaders insist this is not a retreat from skate culture. They say it’s a reset.

The new scene is already built

Just a few miles away at Marion Kreiner Park, the replacement is already up and running. The new skate park and pump track opened in fall 2025, and the design reflects a shift in how cities think about action sports. Less isolated concrete slab, more integrated recreation hub.

Here, skateboards share space with scooters and BMX bikes. Parents sit nearby while younger kids bounce between the playground, splash pad, and outdoor pool. It is less counterculture hangout and more family-friendly energy.

Norvelle describes the move as a transition rather than a loss.

“Our new, professionally designed skate facilities are integrated into Marion Kreiner Park and make it a more active environment for youth and families,” he said.

That language echoes a national trend. Cities across the West are phasing out aging skate parks built during the early boom years of public skating and replacing them with modern layouts designed for durability, safety, and broader participation. The goal is to keep riders engaged while reducing maintenance costs and liability risks.

More wheels, more places to ride

Casper is not stopping with one new park. Another project is already in the pipeline.

The city is working with the Central Wyoming Trails Alliance to build an all-wheel recreation area at Mike Sedar Park. The concept leans into versatility, welcoming everything from beginner scooters to experienced riders chasing speed and technical progression.

Austin Burgess, executive director of the trails alliance, said the design reflects feedback from local riders and evolving national standards. The design is meant for a range of skill levels and riders with modern features.

He also acknowledged the legacy of the park that came before. He noted that K Street Skate Park served the community well for many years, but now it's time for something new.

The end of a familiar landmark

For many residents, the demolition will feel like watching a piece of their childhood disappear under heavy equipment. Skate parks are rarely just infrastructure. They are social spaces, informal training grounds, and sometimes the only place where teenagers can exist without being told to move along.

Still, the city’s message is clear. The future of skating in Casper is not shrinking. It is shifting toward newer, safer, and more adaptable spaces.

K Street had its run. Now the city is betting the next generation will find their lines somewhere new.

Ribbon cut, drinks poured, and the apartments are ready! Take a peek inside The Yellowstone’s new digs. 🎉 Casper welcomed The Yellowstone with live tunes, tasty bites, and tours of gorgeous new apartments. 🎶🏢 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore