In Wyoming, starting a family often comes with a price tag that rivals a used pickup — and a support system that depends heavily on your employer, your ZIP code and how far you’re willing to drive when labor starts.

A new report from insurance comparison service iSelect is putting numbers to a reality many parents here already know: having a baby is expensive, paid leave isn’t guaranteed and access to care can be uneven, especially outside the state’s biggest towns.

The Wyoming numbers tell the story

According to the study, the average cost of giving birth in Wyoming is $21,276, a figure that reflects hospital delivery expenses but not the full cascade of costs that follow, like childcare, time off work or travel for medical appointments.

Paid maternity leave in Wyoming is voluntary, meaning employers can choose whether to offer it. Some companies provide paid time off for new parents. Others rely on unpaid leave under federal law. For families living paycheck to paycheck, that difference can shape how long a parent stays home — or whether they can afford to stay home at all.

The report also estimates Wyoming’s maternal mortality rate at 22 deaths per 100,000 births, slightly higher than the national figure cited in the study. Overall, the state earned a score of 41.32 out of 100, placing it in the middle range among U.S. states for affordability, support and maternal safety.

Those numbers don’t exist in a vacuum. They sit on top of Wyoming’s unique geography and healthcare landscape, where distance can turn routine care into a logistical challenge.

Distance is part of the equation

For many families, giving birth means traveling to a regional medical hub. Residents in smaller communities often deliver at hospitals in places like Casper, Cheyenne or Gillette, where obstetrics services are more consistently available.

That travel can mean hours on the road for prenatal visits, checkups and delivery itself. In winter, those trips carry an added layer of risk. Snow, wind and long stretches of highway can turn a routine drive into a stressful one, particularly late in pregnancy.

Across the country, rural hospitals have been scaling back or closing obstetrics units due to staffing shortages, liability costs and declining birth rates. Wyoming has seen similar pressures. Fewer delivery rooms in rural areas means more centralized care — and longer travel times for families.

Healthcare experts often describe these regions as “maternity care deserts,” where access to obstetric services is limited or nonexistent. In a sparsely populated state, that label can apply to large geographic areas, even if population numbers are relatively small.

Costs don’t stop at the hospital door

The financial hit of childbirth rarely ends with the delivery bill. Childcare, lost income during leave and medical follow-up visits can quickly add thousands more to the total cost of starting a family.

For working parents, childcare availability can be just as challenging as affordability. Waiting lists are common, especially in smaller communities, and options can be limited for parents working nontraditional hours.

That pressure shows up in household budgets across the state. Families often juggle work schedules, rely on relatives for help or delay returning to work because care simply isn’t available.

A policy issue that keeps growing

The rising cost of childbirth and childcare has become a growing policy conversation in Wyoming and across the United States. Lawmakers continue to debate workforce shortages in healthcare, support for rural hospitals and whether more consistent parental leave policies are needed.

In Wyoming, having a baby is still a milestone worth celebrating. But it’s also a financial and logistical test — one that starts long before the due date and doesn’t end when you leave the hospital.

Wyoming's Oldest Churches: From Prairie Tents to Steepled Landmarks Gallery Credit: Wyoming State Archives, Historic Photograph Collection; Kolby Fedore