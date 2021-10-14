UW’s Taylour Latham Wins Goat Tying Event at Lamar Rodeo

University of Wyoming all-around cowgirl Taylour Latham won goat tying last weekend in Lamar, CO representing the family name. Saddle bronc rider and college coach Craig Latham, who grew up in Kaycee and went on to qualify for the NFR many times, died Friday at 54 after a long and valiant fight with cancer. Taylour’s father is Craig’s first cousin. This 7.2-second run was for him. Latham is currently the leader in this event in the Central Rocky Mountain Region at the conclusion of the fall season. She started her college career in rodeo at Gillette College and also competed in the National High School Finals Rodeo for Utah.

