UW Women Win Riverton Rodeo 9-27-20 {VIDEO]

The University of Women repeated their winning ways at the Rustler Roundup hosted by Central Wyoming College in Riverton over the weekend. Their 345 points topped the Central Rocky Mountain Region field and UW Cowgirls were first finishers in both goat tying and barrel racing. Goat guru Faith Hoffman made max points of 180 for the second consecutive week. All-around honors were a repeat as well for Kelsey Lensegrav. Big Piney, WY native Karson Bradley is not only first in the region but leads all barrel racers in the country at the college level.

