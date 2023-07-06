The Riverton office of the National Weather Service has issued a thunderstorm watch for Natrona County and other counties until 9 p.m. Thursday, today.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening, the Weather Service says.

The other counties are Albany, Converse, Crook, Goshen, Johnson, Laramie, Niobrara, Platte, Sheridan and Weston.

From Friday through Wednesday, scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue in the afternoon and evening.

Some storms may be severe with strong winds, large hail, and heavy rain, the Weather Service says.

