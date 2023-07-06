National Weather Service Issues Thunderstorm Watch for Natrona, Other Counties

National Weather Service Issues Thunderstorm Watch for Natrona, Other Counties

Mario Tama, Getty Images

The Riverton office of the National Weather Service has issued a thunderstorm watch for Natrona County and other counties until 9 p.m. Thursday, today.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening, the Weather Service says.

The other counties are Albany, Converse, Crook, Goshen, Johnson, Laramie, Niobrara, Platte, Sheridan and Weston.

From Friday through Wednesday, scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue in the afternoon and evening.

Some storms may be severe with strong winds, large hail, and heavy rain, the Weather Service says.

Tornadoes Spotted North of Casper

June 23rd, 2023

Casper Area Sees Flooding Downtown

June 15, 203. Persistent rain in Casper causes flooding in some areas.
Filed Under: national weather service, Natrona County, riverton, thunderstorm watch
Categories: Breaking News, Casper News, News, Weather, Weather Alert, Wyoming News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From K2 Radio