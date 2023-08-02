The Riverton office of the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for central, northern and southeastern Wyoming through Thursday evening.

The Weather Service is forecasting scattered showers and thunderstorms across these areas, especially in the western half of the northwest.

"Locally heavy rain is possible."

In Fremont County, the Weather Service says a flash flood warning is in effect southeast of Lander.

For most of Natrona County, the chance of precipitation is 40% today, 50% tonight and 80% on Thursday.

The Weather Service says high pressure over the southern United States is bringing in Pacific moisture, and that will continue through the weekend.

Locally heavy rain and/or continuous rain could result in localized flooding or increased stream flows.

The Weather Service urges people to be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize flooding dangers.

Hilly terrain and backcountry roads in the foothills can be affected by increased stream flows due to increased rainfall and runoff.

Do not attempt to cross flooded roads, and report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement.