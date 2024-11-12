UW’s McMullen earns spot on national bobsled team

LARAMIE, Wyo. — After attending a rookie bobsledding camp and competing at the team selection races, University of Wyoming graduate jumper Sadie McMullen was selected to be one of six push athletes as part of the USA Bobsled 2024–25 World Cup team.

The first bobsled World Cup race of the Tour will begin on Dec. 7, with McMullen joining the team in Europe in late December following the academic year.

The Track and Field to Bobsled pipeline is not an unfamiliar one. Nine of McMullen’s teammates have competed in collegiate or professional Track and Field before their time with USA Bobsled/Skeleton. In fact, some of the best U.S. women bobsled athletes were previous track stars in college. Names like Lolo Jones, Shauna Rohbock, Valerie Fleming, Lauryn Williams and many more litter collegiate, conference and school track and field record books across the nation.

McMullen, a native of Morrison, Colorado, qualified for the NCAA West First Round last outdoor season in the long jump and competed in sprints throughout the year. She currently holds the No. 2 indoor and No. 3 outdoor long jump marks in school history.

With success in the upcoming bobsled World Cup Tour and International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) Championships in Lake Placid, New York, McMullen could find herself as an Olympic hopeful for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.