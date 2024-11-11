St. Anthony School invites veterans to honorary assembly Monday
CASPER, Wyo. — St. Anthony Tri-Parish Catholic School will honor veterans on Monday, Nov. 11 with an assembly of poetry, songs, prayer and recitations for those who have served the country, according to a release on Monday.
The event will be held at 2:30 p.m. “Veterans are welcome to attend and be honored by our students,” the release said.
St. Anthony Tri-Parish Catholic School is located at 1145 W. 20th St., just off CY Avenue by Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.
Oil City News LLC is a nonpartisan media organization and Central Wyoming’s largest locally owned, independent news platform. The mission of Oil City’s award-winning team of Casper-based journalists is to build a more informed and connected community by producing local stories first, fast and forever free. If you would like to read the original article, click here.