St. Anthony School invites veterans to honorary assembly Monday

CASPER, Wyo. — St. Anthony Tri-Parish Catholic School will honor veterans on Monday, Nov. 11 with an assembly of poetry, songs, prayer and recitations for those who have served the country, according to a release on Monday.

The event will be held at 2:30 p.m. “Veterans are welcome to attend and be honored by our students,” the release said.

St. Anthony Tri-Parish Catholic School is located at 1145 W. 20th St., just off CY Avenue by Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.