Obituaries: Bihr; Bounds; Jensen

Karen Bennett Bihr: 1941 – 2024

Karen Bennett Bihr went to be with our lord on November 6, 2024.

Karen was born September 20, 1941, in the Malad City, Idaho hospital to William (Bill) James Bennett and

NeVada Belle Denton Bennett. Her first home was in Cambridge/Downey, Idaho.

She married the love of her life, John Richard Bihr, son of John Bihr and Mollie Margaret Lass Bihr, on June 11, 1960 in Worland, Wyoming.

Karen and Richard had four children: Mark (Tina) Bihr, Richelle (Paul) Jordan, Diana (Bob) Janicek, and Jared Bihr; eight grandchildren: Kristen (Judd) Latham Derek (Hannah) Bihr Tiana (Taylor) Carlson Brent (Mabel) Bihr, Seth Jordan, Mackenzie Jordan, Kelby Janicek, and Layne (Jessica) Janicek; and five great-grandchildren: Kaiden, Jayce, and Eli Latham, and Harper, and Beckett Bihr. Karen loved being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Karen graduated from Washakie County High School, Worland in 1959. During her senior year of High School, she worked for H. T. Emmett- the County Superintendent of Schools as part-time secretary.

Following high school graduation, she attended Billings Business College for the next term, graduating in Secretarial Science.

Karen then returned to Worland working for Casper Supply Co. until August 1961, resigning upon the arrival of her first child.

Subsequently, Karen worked for the Federal Aviation Administration until the position was closed, and then for the Farmers Home Administration for a short time. In 1986, Karen went to work for the Holly Sugar Corporation/Wyoming Sugar Company. Karen retired in 2006.

Karen was a member of the Church of Christ. She faithfully and lovingly followed the lord. She was a past member and officer of the Washakie County Republican Women’s Club. In her younger years she was involved with various bible school programs, Homemaker’s Club, scouting organizations, recreation programs, 4-H, etc. Karen and Richard enjoyed being a part of pinochle club and playing cribbage.

Those who knew Karen know what a fabulous cook she was. She loved collecting recipes and preparing them for various family gatherings, guests, work parties, and church potlucks, where they were always a hit.

If you were lucky enough to sit near Karen at church, you experienced her lovely singing voice. She was frequently invited to sing at weddings and funerals over the years.

Karen loved to go camping with her family and spent many hours reading in her “Sunshine Tent,” while Richard fly fished nearby. If she was lucky and hit the season at the right time, she was rewarded with a harvest of chokecherries, which she canned into delicious jelly and syrup.

Karen was a meticulous seamstress and lovingly made outfits for her daughters in their younger years, even utilizing Mark as a model if the garments were to be a surprise.

Many may not know that Karen had a secret talent for writing poetry. Many a birthday card was received with a heartfelt poem written inside, which was always better than the Hallmark sentiment.

In 2016, Karen and Richard left their Worland home of 56 years and moved to Casper to be close to family and medical specialists.

Karen was preceded in death by her husband, Richard on August 2, 2018; her father in 1974; her mother in 1983; and her brother, Bill Bennett.

Karen is survived by her children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; her brother, Darol (Marie) Bennett; and by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A memorial service for Karen will be held at 1 p.m. on Dec. 7, 2024 at the Worland, Wyoming Church of Christ.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial in Karen’s honor may be made to the Mountain States Children’s Home, P.O. Box 1097, Longmont, CO 80502, or online: Mountain States Children’s Home – A Deeper Level of Care, (https://www.msch.org).

loading...

Billy “Bill” Ray Bounds: 1946 – 2024

Billy “Bill” Ray Bounds, born on April 22, 1946, peacefully passed away on November 9, 2024. He was the beloved son of Merterl and Aaron Bounds, both of whom preceded him in death. Bill’s legacy continues through his four cherished children: Larry, Gina (Dave), Courtney (Luke), and Aaron (Amanda); as well as his eight treasured grandchildren: Natalie (Sean), Isaiah, Tharon, Kallan, Korrin (Quinn), and Joey, Erin, Jimmy.

Bill proudly served his country in the United States Air Force before embarking on a successful career as a Master Electrician. After his military service, he worked for Simon’s Electric and, in the early 1980s, seized the opportunity to purchase the company, renaming it Go Electric, which he owned and operated with dedication until 2006. Subsequently, he served as an electrical foreman for Anadarko until 2016. Bill’s work ethic and expertise shone through his many professional endeavors.

Known for his deep-rooted commitment to his community, Bill resided in Edgerton, Wyoming, where he actively participated in local governance, serving on the Town Council, fulfilling the role of Mayor, and even acting as a judge. In February 2022, he moved to Primrose, where he received compassionate care from a staff that made a significant impact on his quality of life.

Outside of his professional pursuits, Bill had a passion for the great outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and four-wheeling, as well as indulging in bowling and playing cribbage. His love for the outdoors was rivaled only by his enthusiasm for watching the NFL on Sundays, WWE on Mondays, and western movies whenever he could. As a lifelong supporter of the Midwest Oilers and a devoted animal lover, he held a special place in his heart for his beloved dogs.

Bill’s family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the exceptional staff at Primrose ALF for the care he received during his time there. They also want to acknowledge the important support provided by Jubilee and others at Home Instead, which allowed Bill to continue living at Primrose when he needed extra assistance. The family is especially thankful to the team at Central Wyoming Hospice for their compassionate care during the final stages of Bill’s journey. A special mention goes to Dan and Cris Galles, whose unwavering support and kindness made a tremendous difference in Bill’s life.

Bill Bounds will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege to know him. His spirit and the memories he created will forever remain in the hearts of his family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Central Wyoming Hospice or to the VFW.

loading...

Elaine May Jensen: 1939 – 2024

Elaine M. Jensen passed away November 7, 2024 surrounded by her family at hospice.

She was met at the rainbow bridge by all of her beloved fur babies.

Elaine was best known as Mama Bid throughout the community for operating her pizza/sub shop – Bid’s Place for 22 years from 1992 to 2014, and was loved by everyone who entered her shop because she treated all as family.

She will be greatly missed yet her spirit will remain.

She is survived by her sister, Arlette Rogers; two daughters, Deby Joseph and Karen Wheeler; two sons-in-law, Sandy Joseph and Don Totten; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Tammy and son; both of her parents; four sisters; two brothers; and her soulmate, Owen.

Per her request; there will be no services and instead any donations in her name can be made to Metro Animal Shelter.