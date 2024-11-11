Casper K9 Kevin Retires after a Productive Five Year Career

A Casper Police Department officer is retiring after a five-year career.

"Join us in a boisterous, 'Good Dog!'" wrote the CPD of K9 Kevin.

In his tenure he was deployed 890 times with 678 vehicle sniffs.

Kevin recovered eight firearms, 2.48 pounds of pure Fentanyl, 10,424 additional Fentanyl pills, 93.15 pounds of methamphetamine, 7.8 ounces of cocaine, 757 items of drug paraphernalia, over 75 pounds of marijuana, and $17,255 cash.

"We COULD NOT be more PROUD of this good dog! Enjoy retirement, Kevin! We are better because of you!" continued the CPD in a Facebook tribute.

One commenter asked what will happen to Kevin now that he is retired. The CPD answered that officers are life partners with their humans.

Dozens and dozens of comments flooded in congratulating the officer on a job well done.

