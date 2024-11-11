City of Casper encourages cleanup of political signs

CASPER, Wyo. — The city of Casper advised Monday that political signs must be taken down within three days following the election, per ordinance.

“The City greatly appreciates the cooperation of candidates and the community in maintaining a clean and welcoming environment. By working together to promptly remove election signs, we help preserve the beauty and order of our shared spaces,” the release said. This includes signs related to sixth-cent tax propositions.

“We understand the effort that goes into campaigning, and we are grateful for the community’s help in removing signs quickly after elections,” said Amber Jividen, city of Casper code enforcement supervisor. “This collaborative effort ensures that our neighborhoods remain neat and inviting for everyone.”