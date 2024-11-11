One Killed, Four Injured in Fremont County Crash

A 39-year-old Wyoming woman is dead after a crash in Fremont County on November 07 at 5:12 p.m.

The crash happened on US 26 / WY 789 at milepost 113.6.

According to a preliminary crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a Buick was northbound and began slowing to turn into a driveway.

A Chevrolet was also northbound behind the Buick when the driver failed to see the slowing vehicle ahead, striking the Buick from the rear.

The Buick and the Chevrolet remained stuck together after the impact and traveled off the roadway onto the dirt shoulder.

Sarah Adams is the 94th reported fatality on Wyoming highways so far this year compared to 125 at the same time last year.

16 Musicians Who've Served in the US Military These rock and metal musicians served in the U.S. military at some point. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner