Casper Juvenile Fatally Struck by Semi on I-25

The Wyoming Highway Patrol has released a crash summary for a 15-year-old who was struck by a semi on November 06 at about 9:14 p.m.

The accident occured near milepost 191.1. Road conditions were dry and the weather was clear.

According to the summary, the teen crossed the northbound lanes on I-25, traveling from the east to the west, when they were struck by a Peterbilt semi going south.

Hours earlier, at 7:30 p.m., the Natrona County Sheriffs Office responded to a report of a juvenile who assaulted a family member. According to a statement from NCSO, the juvenile fled the residence on foot was later seen on I-25.

The juvenile crossed the median into the south lanes when they were struck.

The crash is under active investigation by the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Victim Services Unit provides assistance to the family and the driver of the vehicle.

