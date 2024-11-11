Colorado man gets 7 days for walking off Yellowstone trail

CASPER, Wyo. — Colorado man Joseph Aita was recently sentenced to seven days in jail for walking off a designated trail or boardwalk in a thermal area within Yellowstone National Park.

Aita, 62, allegedly entered the protected area of Canary Spring in Mammoth Hot Springs in the north area of the park with co-defendant Celia Aita and two minor children. He also pleaded guilty to destroying a mineral resource. For that violation, he was sentenced to five years of probation, with a ban from Yellowstone National Park during that time and a fine of $3,000.

Aita will also pay $60 in mandatory court costs and fees in the case.