Festival of Trees and Teddy Bear Tea returns for 2024 season

CASPER, Wyo. — The annual Festival of Trees and Teddy Bear Tea event will return for its 36th year to help support Special Olympics Wyoming.

According to a release, Teddy Bear Tea takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Best Western Downtown in Casper. This is a free event that welcomes all to enjoy the decorated trees, meet Santa Claus and enjoy treats. Donations of new teddy bears, hats or scarfs to be added to the trees are encouraged.

Also at the Best Western Downtown, the annual Festival of Trees Gala and Auction will take place on Thursday, Nov. 21 with auctioneer Malik Hegge. Doors open for the event at 5:30 p.m., with the event starting at 6.

The event will feature lavishly decorated Christmas trees, 10 live auction items, numerous items in a silent auction and hors d’oeuvres and desserts from local restaurants. All funds from the event will go to Special Olympics Wyoming.

Tickets for the event, along with a Golden Ticket raffle prize that offers a chance to win a vacation to Jamaica, Tuscany, Sedona, or Kentucky, are available to purchase online here. The drawing for the Golden Ticket prize will take place during the event on Nov. 21. The winner does not need to be present.

Individual tickets are $50, or $75 for a pair. Tables are $750. The Golden Ticket price is $100.

Volunteers to help set up and decorate the trees are encouraged to sign up here.