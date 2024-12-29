UW’s Guiberson honored by American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Mark Guiberson, professor and director of the University of Wyoming’s Division of Communication Disorders, received two awards at the recent 2024 American Speech-Language-Hearing Association Convention for significant contributions to multicultural research and education.

Guiberson was honored with ASHA’s Certificate of Recognition for Special Contributions in Multicultural Affairs, acknowledging his efforts in advancing cultural competence and addressing the needs of culturally and linguistically diverse populations. His work encompasses early intervention practices, innovative approaches to serving underserved communities and fostering cultural competence in graduate education and professional practice.

Guiberson served on ASHA’s Multicultural Issues Board and Academic Affairs Board for three years each and has made significant contributions as an editor for numerous journals, curating six special issues dedicated to multicultural topics.

His extensive research portfolio includes over 40 peer-reviewed publications and five book chapters, with much of his work focusing on dual language learners, Indigenous populations and other culturally and linguistically diverse groups.

Additionally, he played a key role in developing ASHA’s Culturally Responsive Teaching and Learning Special Collection, a digital resource for university professors and other educators to enhance cultural competence in communication disorders programs.

Guiberson also received the Editor’s Award for his co-written article “Native American Caregiver-Child Shared Book Reading Interactions: A Descriptive Study and Integrative Review,” written with Kyliah Ferris, a Northern Arapaho tribal member and alumna of UW’s Master of Science in speech language pathology program. The study bridges empirical evidence with cultural contexts, identifying promising early literacy strategies tailored for Indigenous children. It was supported by a National Institute of General Medical Sciences Grant and funding from UW and the College of Health Sciences.

“I am deeply humbled by these recognitions and feel fortunate to be at the University of Wyoming, where I can continue researching ways to address the communication and developmental needs of individuals across society,” Guiberson said.

These awards underscore Guiberson’s dedication to advancing evidence-based, culturally responsive practices that enhance outcomes for culturally and linguistically diverse populations.

“Congratulations to Dr. Guiberson on this well-deserved recognition,” said Michelle Hilaire, interim dean of the College of Health Sciences. “Receiving not one but two awards at the 2024 ASHA Convention showcases his dedication to the field. We celebrate this outstanding achievement and look forward to his continued impact.”