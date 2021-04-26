UW Rodeo Teams Control Laramie River Rendezvous Event [VIDEO]

University of Wyoming rodeo is in a class by itself in the Central Rocky Mountain Region. The Pokes men’s team has boosted its lead over #2 Gillette College to nearly two thousand points with just one spring rodeo left on the schedule. The women are over 1,300 points in front of their closest challenger, Chadron State. UW hosted the annual JCA Laramie River Rendezvous over the weekend and the Cowboys and Cowgirls each finished on top. UW women garnered four of the top five spots in both breakaway roping and goat tying led by Faith Hoffman who was responsible for 230 of 290 team points. There will be plenty of UW contestants at the College National Finals Rodeo that will be in Casper from June 13th through the 19th.

